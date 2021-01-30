VEWC launched BigBoys Industry (BBI) Crypto Token With Real GOLD Backed

As countries and economies across the world are facing greater instability, transparency is more important than ever. The ability to know where your money is and what it is doing is the only sure cure for fraud. Aggressive investment requires verification, and in days of plague and war, every investment becomes an aggressive one.

VEWC (Via East West Capital) introduces the BigBoys Industry platform: a powerful commodity trading platform that allows you to track your investment. Launching with 3 gold mines, the platform aims to solve the many issues within the commodity trading scene, such as transparency, environmental regulatory challenges, fraud, and more.

The BigBoys Industry platform provides its investors with the ability to monitor real-time production numbers 24/7, regardless of where they are based. The technology allows all investors to monitor production data, daily profit, GPS Tracking of all trucks and excavators during production. All GPS coordinates are programmed onto the mining vehicles and excavator, providing the investors with full knowledge of the mining process. The system immediately alerts the command center if any truck drivers were to drive out of the designated radius of the mine.

All records are then stored within the block chain and further analyzed by their Artificial Intelligence technology. This AI technique is responsible for monitoring and supervisory control of all processes. Any large difference in weighing numbers are flagged and investigated by the team.

Another fun feature provided for their high-level investors is the ability to launch UAV Drones anytime, capable of monitoring the mine in real-time.

The state of the art technology developed by VEWC, combined with block chain technology is designed to provide all investors with the comfort of knowing all production information, enforcing the promise of production return & transparency.

BBI Tokens are launching with the BigBoys Industry Platform. BBI is a token based on ERC20 Standard that is directly backed by gold produced at the mining facilities. Unlike bitcoin and other crypto currencies, the BBI token has a real physical value: gold that is produced every month. Investors can redeem their BBI Tokens for its gold equivalent at a verified partner bank.

The company utilizes block chain technology allowing the investor in on every part of the business. The BBI tokens represent a physical investment in the operation of several lucrative gold mines and by purchasing you are positioning yourself to benefit from both the increase in the value of gold and the increase in its production.

Those who choose to invest in BigBoys Industry will be able to trade and invest in gold at production price, which is significantly lower than the market price. All further production of gold is distributed as dividends to investors.

Additionally, tokens are only generated as BBI acquires more gold from the gold mine, and those tokens are distributed as dividends in proportion to how many tokens each investor owns. Investors can choose to exchange the token with real fiat through crypto currencies exchange or exchange to actual real gold. The more you invest, the more your money compounds in gold.

Traditionally, foreign investment has been a risky and time-consuming effort. Now, the block chain supervises the business for you, surveillance technology, monthly audit on mines, unaltered block chain accounting and real-time production numbers are all provided for investors in a constantly updating stream made possible through the BBI platform at https://bbi.is

