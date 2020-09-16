Log in
VG Acquisition Corp. : Announces Filing of Registration Statement

09/16/2020 | 10:16pm BST

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VG Acquisition Corp. (the "Company) a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of 40,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, consisting of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant. The Company has applied to list the units on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "VGAC." 

The Company is a newly formed company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to search for targets that operate in consumer-facing industries in the United States and Western Europe.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.  Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").  This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act. 

 

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vg-acquisition-corp-announces-filing-of-registration-statement-301132699.html

SOURCE VG Acquisition Corp.


© PRNewswire 2020
