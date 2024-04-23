VIDENDUM PLC: 2023 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF £12.8 MLN
Stock Market News in real time
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 1 AM ET
EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Set to Rise as Geopolitical Concerns Ease
China acquired recently banned Nvidia chips in Super Micro, Dell servers, tenders show
Press Release: Rilzabrutinib LUNA 3 phase 3 study met primary endpoint in immune thrombocytopenia
Rio Tinto, Eramet and LG Energy seek to develop lithium extraction tech for Chile
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- Videndum Plc: 2023 Adjusted Operating Profit From Continuing Ope…