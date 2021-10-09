(VIEW) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading View, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Log in
10/09/2021 | 08:51am EDT
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: VIEW). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased View common stock between November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than October 18, 2021.

[click here to join this action]

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) there was a material weakness in View's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) consequently, defendants’ positive statements about View’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the View class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the View class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com
[click here to join this action]



