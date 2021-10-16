Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

(VIEW) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading View, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

10/16/2021 | 09:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: VIEW). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased View common stock between November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than October 18, 2021.

[click here to join this action]

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) there was a material weakness in View's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) consequently, defendants’ positive statements about View’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the View class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the View class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com
[click here to join this action]



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:27aELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk dials into Volkswagen executive conference
RE
11:04aIranian supertanker departing from Venezuela to transport heavy oil
RE
11:02aGlencore opens talks with Chad over debt restructuring
RE
10:45aPYPL ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against PayPal Holdings, Inc.
GL
10:32aRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 69 Conclusion of a significant preliminary agreement regarding the purchase of real estate by a subsidiary of the Issuer
PU
10:23a(KPLT) DEADLINE : Did You Suffer a Loss in Excess of $100,000? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Katapult Class Action Lawsuit
GL
10:22aUCB : Update on U.S. FDA Review of Biologics License Application …
PU
10:16aKPLT 10-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : Hagens Berman Encourages Katapult Holdings (KPLT/FSRV) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE APPROACHING in Securities Fraud Class Action
GL
10:16aNISSAN : Pathfinder and Frontier Garner Awards at Miami Auto Show
BU
10:12aAERODROM NIKOLA TESLA : VINCI Airports – traffic at 30 September 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande CEO in Hong Kong for restructuring, asset sale talks, source..
2Evergrande's $1.7 billion Hong Kong headquarters sale flops as buyer wi..
3Third electricity provider calls it quits in Singapore
4Singapore says no disruption to electricity supply after power provider..
5Apple : worker says she was fired after leading movement against harass..

HOT NEWS