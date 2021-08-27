VIEW, INC. F/K/A CF FINANCE ACQUISITION CORP. II CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against View, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who acquired View, Inc. (“View” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIEW) f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (“CF II”) securities during the period between November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On March 8, 2021, CF II, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), and View, combined via a business combination with View as the surviving public entity.

On August 16, 2021, after the market closed, View announced that it “began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company’s previously disclosed warranty accrual.”

On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $1.26 per share, or approximately 24%, from $5.18 per share to close at $3.92 per share on August 17, 2021.



