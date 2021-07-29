VIN Foundation : Announces Veterinary Pulse Podcast

DAVIS, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The VIN Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is thrilled to introduce the Veterinary Pulse podcast. Co-hosted by Jordan benShea, VIN Foundation Executive Director, and Dr. Matt Holland, VIN Foundation Board Member, the Veterinary Pulse connects veterinarians through stories and conversations, exploring the connections between humans, animals, and colleagues.

With a commitment to do more than check a box, the Veterinary Pulse engages in deep and meaningful discussions in hopes of improving the veterinary profession experience as a whole through the stories of individuals. Veterinary Pulse podcast guests include veterinary school deans, mental health professionals, practice owners, and experts in the profession.

"We started this podcast to fill a need we saw for connection in the veterinary community during the pandemic," said Executive Director Jordan benShea, "and from there it has grown into a space for veterinary colleagues to learn from each other and share their unique approach to veterinary life and ways we can improve as a profession."

The Veterinary Pulse podcast is available on the VINCasts app, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Podbean, Spotify, Pandora, and the VIN Foundation website.

About VIN Foundation

The VIN Foundation is a team of humans passionate about supporting the veterinary community and the animals we love. Most foundations give money, the VIN Foundation gives resources. VIN Foundation resources support, educate, and mentor veterinarians through their careers, and are backed by hundreds of practicing veterinarians eager to help. All resources are available to pre-veterinary students, veterinary students, and veterinarians at no cost, and are regularly updated with the most up to date information. The VIN Foundation was created by members of the Veterinary Information Network (VIN) in 2005. VIN is an online community of veterinarians and veterinary students with over 85,000 members worldwide. Learn more about the VIN Foundation and its programs at https://VINFoundation.org. The VIN Foundation is made possible through generous gifts by individual donors and grants; all gifts made to the VIN Foundation are tax deductible.

Media Contact

Jordan benShea

(888) 616-6506

315439@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vin-foundation-announces-veterinary-pulse-podcast-301343496.html

SOURCE VIN Foundation