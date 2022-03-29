VINFAST TO INVEST $2 BILLION IN BUILDING THE PLANT IN THE FIRST…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Quality stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued stocks
Momentum stocks
ESG stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Investment Themes
Europe's family businesses
Smart City
Financial Data
Luxury
The genomic revolution
The Golden Age of Video Games
Rankings
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment Themes
Europe's family businesses
Smart City
Financial Data
Luxury
The genomic revolution
The Golden Age of Video Games
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
VINFAST TO INVEST $2 BILLION IN BUILDING THE PLANT IN THE FIRST…
03/29/2022 | 02:30pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
VINFAST TO INVEST $2 BILLION IN BUILDING THE PLANT IN THE FIRST PHASE
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:50p
Canada to present 2022-23 budget on april 7 - finance minister…
RE
02:50p
21 U.S. states ask judge to halt federal transportation mask mandate
RE
02:50p
Oil drops $2 on positive signals from Russia-Ukraine peace talks
RE
02:48p
U.N chopper crashes in eastern Congo with 8 aboard, army blames rebels
RE
02:48p
DIAGNOS
: 2022-03-28, DIAGNOS Announces Closing of Private Placement and New Marketing Director – Download PDF
PU
02:45p
U.S. 2s/10s Treasury yield curve inverts
RE
02:45p
Icahn plans to nominate two directors to Kroger board
RE
02:44p
Justice Thomas should recuse from U.S. Capitol attack cases, Schumer says
RE
02:43p
Vietnam's VinFast sets up U.S. manufacturing plant, eyes investment of at least $2 bln
RE
02:42p
World delegates appear to kick deal to halt nature loss into long grass
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
U.S. exchanges defeat high-frequency trading lawsuit
2
Tesla adds to wave of megacap stock splits
3
Elon Musk invokes rapper Eminem in opposing SEC decree
4
Exclusive-Russian oil firm shuffles Venezuela assets as sanctions bite
5
Russian rouble soars to 83 vs dollar before easing, stocks mixed
More news
HOT NEWS
IGM BIOSCIENCES, INC.
+94.60%
IGM Biosciences Shares Continue to Surge on Sanofi Deal
AVEANNA HEALTHCARE H.
-26.99%
Transcript : Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 29, 2022
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC
+21.41%
Nielsen Holdings Shares Jump 20% After $16 Billion Acquisition Deal
CARGOJET INC.
+12.53%
DHL strikes deal to buy up to 9.5% stake in Canada's Cargojet
XEBEC ADSORPTION INC.
+13.02%
Xebec Adsorption Inc. Signs Memorandum of Understanding with SCS Carbon Removal LLC
MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DI.
+10.84%
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave