VINT Launches Reg A+ Platform with Dalmore Group

Dalmore Group welcomes Vint, a new player in the rapidly expanding Reg A+ series issuer arena, which brings the first transparent, self-directed platform for fractional share investment in fine wine and spirits to anyone over 18.

For the last 70 years, fine wine has been a type of an investment accessible only to a select few. Now, any investor over the age of 18 can participate in wine investments, without the hassle of buying the wine, storing it and finding a buyer for the investment. Instead, those interested can buy a piece of fine wine investments from the comfort of their homes, and leave the sourcing, storage and selling to others.

According to S&P Global, “Fine wine is one of the few luxury goods that has withstood the severe hit to assets triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.” And, Bloomberg reported that "Investing in fine wine is more lucrative than ever."

"Dalmore's track record all across the Reg A+ space makes them an ideal partner as Vint democratizes the fine wine and spirits investment market." – Nick King, CEO

Vint is off to a strong start having sold out of its first collection in under an hour.

Dalmore has already shepherded several significant A+ Series “fractionalized ownership” issuers to market – including Rally, Collectable, Otis Wealth, MyRacehorse, Arrived Homes, Mythic Markets, Ark7, and many others. And, along with that opportunity, Dalmore has also helped Issuers build secondary trading solutions for their investors. That means that fractional investors in a Reg A+ deal who want to trade their asset, now also have a secondary market in which they can do so.

One of the benefits of Reg A+ securities is that there is no minimum holding period of the shares, meaning you are free to sell your shares once the primary offering is complete (unlike Reg D which has a 1 year lock up). This path to liquidity, in bite size share increments, has led to an explosion of investor/shareholders and a rapidly expanding secondary marketplace for these private securities.

Dalmore’s Reg A+ Series Issuer Service

Having onboarded over 100 Reg A+ clients over the past two years, Dalmore has become the go to BD for Reg A+ issuers looking for experience, insight and added value. Dalmore has seen what works well (and not so well) and shares that knowledge and experience with its clients.

Dalmore’s Reg A+ services include:

50 states registered broker-dealer with a top track-record of primary issuance service

Full-service investment banking since 2005

Deep institutional, private equity, venture capital and family office relationships

Marketing guidance and experienced securities regulation compliance review

Deep relationships with securities and regulatory counsel to help prepare and coordinate necessary filings

Media and publisher knowledge and experience

Reg A+ broker-dealer marketplace platform distribution partners

Marketing and PR company guidance

Special volume discounted pricing at funding portals and other service providers

Comprehensive data security and compliance procedures

Ability to integrate with any third-party platform in the management and processing of investor activity

Ability to integrate with any escrow or paying agent

Comprehensive KYC/AML services

Fully streamlined on-boarding, diligence, and advertising material review process

Secondary trading solutions through our Alternative Trading System partnerships

Dalmore offers flexible fee arrangements for Reg A+ activity, ranging from national plans to more focused regional or state specific activities.

