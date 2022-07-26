VISA CFO SAYS WE'RE SEEING NO EVIDENCE OF A PULLBACK IN CONSUMER…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
ESG stocks
Momentum stocks
Undervalued stocks
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Investment Themes
The SPAC
The Cannabis Industry
Education
Place your bets
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Place your bets
Financial Data
Let's all cycle!
Artificial Intelligence
US Basketball
Europe's family businesses
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
VISA CFO SAYS WE'RE SEEING NO EVIDENCE OF A PULLBACK IN CONSUMER…
07/26/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
VISA CFO SAYS WE'RE SEEING NO EVIDENCE OF A PULLBACK IN CONSUMER SPENDING
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59p
Visa cfo says good growth this quarter driven by affluent consum…
RE
05:58p
Visa cfo says affluent spending has been on the rise - conf call…
RE
05:55p
Visa cfo says we don't see any slowdown in spending by lower inc…
RE
05:50p
Visa cfo says fourth quarter net revenues could grow at the high…
RE
05:49p
White house economic adviser deese says enacting deficit red…
RE
05:49p
White house economic adviser deese says in consumer ca…
RE
05:40p
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.43% to 98.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40p
Euro Lost 0.99% to $1.0119 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40p
Sterling Lost 0.12% to $1.2031 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40p
Dollar Gains 0.20% to 136.94 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
SIEMENS AG : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
2
Walmart profit warning hammers retail stocks
3
Analyst recommendations: Microsoft, UnitedHealth, American Express, EOG..
4
China stocks rise as property stocks rally for second day
5
ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
More news
HOT NEWS
AURINIA PHARMACEUTIC.
-16.00%
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Issues Notice on IPR Review Related to Lupkynis Patent
INFLARX N.V.
+38.13%
InflaRx Shares Rally on Plans to Seek FDA Emergency-Use Authorization for Vilobelimab
MCEWEN MINING INC.
+13.04%
MCEWEN MINING INC. : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 10
WESTERN ENERGY SERVI.
+14.29%
Western Energy Services Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CELESTICA INC.
-5.53%
Transcript : Celestica Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2022
WESDOME GOLD MINES L.
+4.37%
TSX closes down as Shopify slumps, global stocks wobble
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave