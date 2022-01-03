VITURA: Statement of transactions in own shares from December 27, 2021 to December 31, 2021

Regulatory News:
VITURA (Paris:VTR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|
Name of issuer
|
Identification code of
issuer (Legal Entity
Identifier)
|
Day of
transaction
|
Identification code of
financial instrument
|
Aggregated daily
volume (in number
of shares)
|
Daily weighted average price of
the purchased shares *
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
VITURA
|
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|
27/12/2021
|
FR0010309096
|
15
|
35,20
|
XPAR
|
VITURA
|
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|
28/12/2021
|
FR0010309096
|
15
|
35,20
|
XPAR
|
VITURA
|
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|
29/12/2021
|
FR0010309096
|
15
|
35,20
|
XPAR
|
VITURA
|
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|
30/12/2021
|
FR0010309096
|
18
|
35,20
|
XPAR
|
VITURA
|
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|
31/12/2021
|
FR0010309096
|
10
|
35,60
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|
|
TOTAL
|
73
|
35,25
|
Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
|
Identification code issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|
Name of
Investment
Services
Provider
|
Identification code of
Investment Services
Provider
|
Day/time of
transaction (CET)
|
Identification
code of financial
instrument
|
Price per
transaction
|
Currency
|
Acquired
volume
|
Market (MIC
Code)
|
Reference number
of transaction
|
Purpose of buy back
|VITURA
|
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
27/12/2021 13:02:18
|
FR0010309096
|
35,20
|
EUR
|
10
|
XPAR
|
00290204609EXPA1
|
Annulation d’action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
27/12/2021 13:02:18
|
FR0010309096
|
35,20
|
EUR
|
5
|
XPAR
|
00290204611EXPA1
|
Annulation d’action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
28/12/2021 14:44:41
|
FR0010309096
|
35,20
|
EUR
|
10
|
XPAR
|
00290285105EXPA1
|
Annulation d’action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
28/12/2021 16:00:58
|
FR0010309096
|
35,20
|
EUR
|
5
|
XPAR
|
00290294329EXPA1
|
Annulation d’action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
29/12/2021 15:33:31
|
FR0010309096
|
35,20
|
EUR
|
15
|
XPAR
|
00290372286EXPA1
|
Annulation d’action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
30/12/2021 12:33:14
|
FR0010309096
|
35,20
|
EUR
|
18
|
XPAR
|
00290451001EXPA1
|
Annulation d’action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
31/12/2021 10:39:15
|
FR0010309096
|
35,60
|
EUR
|
10
|
XPAR
|
00290501124EXPA1
|
Annulation d’action (réduction de capital)
