VIX 'fear gauge' posts biggest weekly drop since April as U.S. election fears dissipate

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Investors are growing less
worried about huge gyrations in U.S. stocks now that Election
Day has passed.
The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street's
"fear gauge," fell on Friday for the fifth straight day to end
at 24.86, its lowest closing level since Aug. 28. This week, the
VIX plummeted more than 13 points, its largest weekly decline
since early April.
Prices for VIX futures also dropped broadly over the past
week.
"Investors are continuing to get more comfortable with the
political setup," though results for the U.S. presidential
election and several congressional races remained unclear, said
Christopher Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at
Susquehanna Financial Group.
Still, the VIX remains well above its long-term average of
20, and concerns tied to U.S. politics and the coronavirus
pandemic could keep volatility expectations steady, analysts
say.
Several market analysts have said Wall Street hopes a
divided Congress would enable the Senate's Republican majority
to block moves to hike taxes or expand healthcare coverage if
Democrat Joe Biden becomes president. Senate control could hinge
on two undecided races in Georgia.
While U.S. stocks did not appear very unsettled by those
races on Friday, Murphy said some investors have recently been
purchasing options targeting a January time frame, perhaps in
anticipation of the Georgia runoffs. The term structure for VIX
futures now indicates that investors see the greatest potential
for market swings in the period between mid-December to
mid-February.
Concerns about a rise in COVID-19 cases after the December
holiday season could also lift volatility expectations for that
period, said Amy Wu Silverman, equity derivatives strategist at
RBC Capital Markets.
Even so, overall "things are mellowing out from a vol
perspective," said Matt Amberson, principal at options analytics
firm ORATS.
