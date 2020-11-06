Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

VIX 'fear gauge' posts biggest weekly drop since April as U.S. election fears dissipate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 04:27pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Investors are growing less worried about huge gyrations in U.S. stocks now that Election Day has passed.

The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street's "fear gauge," fell on Friday for the fifth straight day to end at 24.86, its lowest closing level since Aug. 28. This week, the VIX plummeted more than 13 points, its largest weekly decline since early April.

Prices for VIX futures also dropped broadly over the past week.

"Investors are continuing to get more comfortable with the political setup," though results for the U.S. presidential election and several congressional races remained unclear, said Christopher Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna Financial Group.

Still, the VIX remains well above its long-term average of 20, and concerns tied to U.S. politics and the coronavirus pandemic could keep volatility expectations steady, analysts say.

Several market analysts have said Wall Street hopes a divided Congress would enable the Senate's Republican majority to block moves to hike taxes or expand healthcare coverage if Democrat Joe Biden becomes president. Senate control could hinge on two undecided races in Georgia.

While U.S. stocks did not appear very unsettled by those races on Friday, Murphy said some investors have recently been purchasing options targeting a January time frame, perhaps in anticipation of the Georgia runoffs. The term structure for VIX futures now indicates that investors see the greatest potential for market swings in the period between mid-December to mid-February.

Concerns about a rise in COVID-19 cases after the December holiday season could also lift volatility expectations for that period, said Amy Wu Silverman, equity derivatives strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Even so, overall "things are mellowing out from a vol perspective," said Matt Amberson, principal at options analytics firm ORATS. (Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by David Gregorio)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:42pEnergy Down With Oil On Supply-Demand Concerns -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:37pNew York sues Sotheby's for helping important client escape sales taxes on artwork
RE
04:36pHead of U.S. agency overseeing nuclear weapons fleet resigns -Energy Department
RE
04:27pVIX 'fear gauge' posts biggest weekly drop since April as U.S. election fears dissipate
RE
04:24pSTATE OF RHODE ISLAND : Health Advisory Issued for Tanimura and Antle Romaine Lettuce
PU
04:22pWall Street ends little changed, posts big weekly gain on Washington gridlock hopes
RE
04:21pGlobal stocks edge higher, dollar slips as Biden victory looms
RE
04:20pU.S. oilfield sector added jobs in October as activity resumes
RE
04:20pStocks edge higher, dollar slips as Biden victory looms
RE
04:18pDYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP : Announces Date for the Release of Third Quarter 2020 Results, Conference Call and Webcast
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen CEO says will tweak strategy to maintain electric, autonomous push
3U.S. job growth slows; millions experiencing long bouts of unemployment
4Global stocks edge higher, dollar slips as Biden victory looms
5Wall Street ends little changed, posts big weekly gain on Washington gridlock hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group