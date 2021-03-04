VIZIO : Celebrates First Annual Quantum Color Month

VIZIO to offer customers its best promotions yet this year on award-winning Quantum Dot TVs

VIZIO, Inc., today announces its first annual Quantum Color Month. Through March 31st, VIZIO is celebrating its Active Full Array Backlight and Quantum Dot performance which delivers true to life color and detail with impeccable accuracy. VIZIO will also offer some of its best deals yet on its 2021 Collection, giving consumers a great opportunity to experience Quantum Dot technology for themselves.

Streaming apps are delivering more content in 4K HDR, which provides customers with Quantum Dot technology more color, more brightness, and better black detail in every pixel. Picture quality just stepped up its game and once again, VIZIO is here to support the consumer and take their experience to the next level.

From the feature-rich M-Series Quantum that delivers everyday value, to the top-of-the-line P-Series Quantum X, VIZIO’s next generation Quantum Color TV delivers outstanding contrast and cinematic color intensity. With more local dimming zones for deeper blacks, more luminance for brighter whites, and exceptional Rec2020 Quantum Dot Color, VIZIO’s 2021 collection delivers exceptional performance.

“We want consumers to experience every hue and tone with impeccable accuracy, for a nuanced picture that stays true to the creator’s vision and meets the expectation of superior content viewing,” said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer at VIZIO. “We continuously strive for the best and our Quantum Color technology has delivered just that at incredible value.”

With deals across the entire 2021 Collection, consumers can shop for a VIZIO TV at major retailers, including Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, Costco, Target and Sam’s Club.

VIZIO’s 85” P-Series Quantum X will be on sale at Amazon, Walmart, Costco and Sam’s Club starting at $2,479.99 (MSRP: $2999.99) until March 28 th 2021

2021 VIZIO’s 75” P-Series Quantum X will be available at Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon for $1,899.99 (MSRP: $1,999.99) from March 8 th until March 14 th

until March 14 VIZIO’s 65” P-Series Quantum X will be on sale at Walmart, Best Buy, Costco and Sam’s Club starting at $1,279.99 (MSRP: $1,499.99) from March 8 th until March 21 st

until March 21 VIZIO’s 75” P-Series Quantum will be on sale at Walmart, Best Buy, Costco and Sam’s Club starting at $1,579.99 (MSRP: $1,679.99) from March 8 th until March 14 th

until March 14 VIZIO’s 65” P-Series Quantum will be on sale at Walmart, Best Buy, Sam’s Club, Costco and Amazon for just $979.99 (MSRP: $1179.99) from March 12th until March 14th and March 17th until March 28th.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO’s mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005941/en/