VLP Law Group Boosts Firm's Corporate, IP and Technology Transactions Practice Groups with the Addition of Four New Partners

VLP Law Group LLP is pleased to announce the recent addition of four partners who join the firm’s Corporate, Intellectual Property and Technology Transactions practice groups. Jeff Bowman and Helen Quinn join the Corporate practice group, Michel Bohn joins the Intellectual Property practice group and Kevin Harris joins the Technology Transactions practice group.

Jeff Bowman brings extensive experience in the areas of the representation of emerging growth companies, entrepreneurs and investors primarily in the areas of corporate, securities and M&A. His representation of companies spans the entire corporate life-cycle, from formation to exit, including pre-incorporation business advice, general corporate counseling to achieve business objectives and solve business problems, financings, mergers and acquisitions and other day-to-day business matters relevant to rapidly growing companies. Jeff began his career at Cooley LLP and most recently was a partner at Dorsey & Whitney in Salt Lake City.

Helen Quinn specializes in corporate and securities law. Her areas of expertise include corporate formation and governance, venture capital finance and M&A. Helen has extensive experience with structuring, negotiating and managing corporate transactions. She began her career with Wilson Sonsini Goodwich & Rosati in Palo Alto. She most recently had a solo practice and resides in North Carolina. Helen is a veteran of the armed forces. She served as an enlisted member in the United States Army Reserves.

Michel Bohn is a registered patent attorney. He advises innovative VC-backed startups, Silicon Valley research labs, and premium mid- and large-cap high-technology companies on a variety of complex IP-related matters, including strategic planning, patent portfolio development and management, data privacy, due diligence assessments, legal opinions, vendor agreements, enforcement and mitigation and licensing. He joins the firm from Patent Law Works and resides in Salt Lake City.

Kevin Harris brings more than 30 years’ experience as a technology transactions lawyer representing leading Silicon Valley companies, both in private practice and in-house with Citrix, Cisco, Logitech, Iomega, Netscape and Sun Microsystems. Kevin has extensive experience with a wide variety of complex agreements for technology innovation, commercialization and go-to-market. He began his legal practice with Jones Day in Washington, DC and then practiced with Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich & Rosati in Silicon Valley before embarking on his in-house legal career.

“With the additions of Jeff, Helen, Mike and Kevin, VLP continues to grow the firm strategically and with an uncompromising focus on quality,” said Timothy R. Bowers, Managing Partner of VLP. “Mike and Jeff are considered to be among the finest practitioners in the State of Utah and provide us with an immediate and formidable presence in Silicon Slopes; fertile ground for the types of cutting-edge technology companies we regularly represent. And Kevin and Helen are best described as seasoned Silicon Valley pros. They will perfectly complement the deep experience and expert skillsets of our already talented group of technology transactions and corporate partners. The future of the firm is bright.”

About VLP:

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2008, VLP is a business and transactional law firm that delivers top quality legal services from expert attorneys through an efficient platform. The firm has a broad practice reaching across many industry sectors and serving clients of all sizes, from entrepreneurs and early-stage startups to Fortune 100 companies. VLP attorneys are highly accomplished professionals who have graduated from top-tier academic institutions and worked at AmLaw 100 firms or served in senior in-house counsel positions. Our background and experience make us well-positioned to tackle complex and challenging high-stakes legal matters on behalf of our clients. Learn more at: https://www.vlplawgroup.com/.

