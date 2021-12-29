Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing January 3, 2022

12/29/2021 | 03:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced that, commencing January 3, 2022, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “Units”) may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the Units. The shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC (“NASDAQ”) under the ticker symbols “VMGA” and “VMGAW,” respectively. Those Units not separated will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “VMGAU.”

The Units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Credit Suisse Securities (USA), LLC and Moelis & Company LLC served as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on November 10, 2021.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Aarti Kapoor
VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp.
39 Mesa Street, Suite 310
San Francisco, CA
Telephone: (415) 632-4200
Email: aarti@vmgspac.com


Latest news "Companies"
03:42pSamsung Group in talks to buy U.S. drugmaker Biogen - Korea Economic Daily
RE
03:38pDollar dips in quiet holiday trading
RE
03:37pBiden and Putin to speak on Thursday amid Ukraine tensions
RE
03:35pICE CLOSING REVIEW : New Contract Highs Reached for Most Old Crop Months
DJ
03:34pdlhBOWLES Exhibiting in-person and virtually at CES 2022
GL
03:34pdlhBOWLES Exhibiting in-person and virtually at CES 2022
GL
03:31pNORDEA BANK ABP : Repurchase of own shares on 29.12.2021
AQ
03:31pGreat American Insurance Group's Executive Liability Division and Assurely Begin Relationship Towards a New Era of Insurance
BU
03:27pNOL : Interim Financial Information 30 September 2021
PU
03:27pLANDOWNERS : Become a part of our journey
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Global equities waver, oil up as investors weigh Omicron impact
3Tesla's Musk exercises all of his stock options expiring next year
4Russian gas continues to flow east via Yamal-Europe pipeline
5Tech, healthcare stocks lead European shares lower as Omicron cases swe..

HOT NEWS