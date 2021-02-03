VMG Health : Acquires Health Care Futures, a Business Strategy and Consulting Firm

VMG Health, the market leader in providing full-service healthcare transaction advisory and consulting, is pleased to announce it has acquired Health Care Futures, a business strategy and consulting firm with offices in Minneapolis and Chicago. The transaction was recently closed, and the two firms will be fully integrated in the first quarter of 2021. VMG Health is owned by VMG Employees and Northlane Capital Partners, LLC (“NCP”). NCP invested in the company in March 2020.

Health Care Futures was founded in 1996, with a focus to meet the needs of healthcare executives and board members by providing creative strategy and innovative business advice for both current and anticipated challenges. Health Care Futures provides a full suite of strategic services associated with health system, hospital and medical group positioning, mergers and acquisitions, and financial and capital planning to its clients. The Health Care Futures team will comprise VMG Health’s Strategic Advisory Services division.

With Health Care Futures’ extensive experience providing strategic operational insight to hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers, and medical groups, VMG Health will now be able to seamlessly provide its current clients with these value-added services. Similarly, the Health Care Futures client base will benefit from VMG Health’s long-standing reputation of expertise in healthcare transactions, compliance, and physician alignment.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of the Health Care Futures team to VMG Health. Our firms share the same commitment to providing unmatched expertise and responsiveness to our healthcare services and institutional customers. We are committed to providing a broader array of services to meet the needs of our customers as their markets continue to evolve,” said Greg Koonsman, Founder and CEO of VMG Health.

Cordell Mack, former partner at Health Care Futures and now Managing Director at VMG Health, commented, “The Health Care Futures team is excited to start its partnership as part of VMG Health. We look forward to continuing to provide our clients with high value advisory services and expanding our reach throughout the existing VMG Health network. The healthcare market is only increasing in complexity, and the combined expertise of VMG Health and Health Care Futures will benefit business leaders in accessing a broader suite of consulting and transaction services.”

Eugene Krichevsky, Partner at NCP, added, “Health Care Futures represents VMG Health’s second acquisition, and further validates that strategic M&A is a compelling initiative to complement VMG Health’s proven track record of market leading service quality, organic growth, and service line expansion.”

About VMG Health

VMG Health is a recognized leader in healthcare transaction advisory and consulting services. Known for providing high-quality, independent advice in a timely manner, VMG Health has been delivering thought leadership and solutions to clients related to all types of healthcare organizations, facilities, and compensation arrangements since 1995. VMG Health provides compliance related transaction services including business, real estate, and asset valuation, physician compensation plan design and valuation, buy side and sell side quality of earnings / financial due diligence, coding compliance services, litigation and dispute services, and reimbursement consulting. For more information, please visit www.vmghealth.com.

About Northlane Capital Partners

Based in Bethesda, MD, Northlane Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm focused on key segments within the healthcare and business services sectors, where its principals have invested $1.5 billion of equity capital. NCP’s strategy is to partner with industry leading companies and great management teams, aligning incentives to accelerate growth and build value. Northlane Capital Partners was recently named to Inc.'s 2020 Private Equity 50 list of the top founder-friendly private equity firms. For more information, please visit www.northlanecapital.com.

