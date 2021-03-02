VNUE, Inc. : (VNUE) Announces Application to Uplist to OTCQB Market

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS: VNUE), a leading music technology company, today announced that it has initiated a strategy to upgrade its position in the public markets and increase its visibility to a wider range of investors through the process of uplisting from the OTC Pink Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market. The company has submitted OTCQB application materials to OTC Markets Group, operator of OTCMarkets.com.

With significant advances in the company's Soundstr music recognition technology, the anticipated bounce-back of the concert industry later in 2021 for the company's live recording business, and a market valuation growth of over 1000% percent since last year, management believes that VNUE is in the ideal position to uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market and gain the increased visibility that the OTCQB provides.

Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE, said, "Uplisting to OTCQB is a very important milestone in our plan to grow the company and upgrade its position in the public markets. We believe that trading on the OTCQB will increase visibility to the investment community, particularly to institutional investors, as we continue to solidify our position as a cutting-edge music technology company."

The company already meets OTCQB Venture Market compliance requirements by filing audited annual financials prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP by a PCAOB auditor and maintains a Verified Company Profile at OTCMarkets.com.

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a leading music technology and artist services company dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's groundbreaking Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) platform (www.soundstr.com). The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com) are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology. For more information, please visit www.vnue.com. VNUE also owns a 4.99% stake in RockHouse Live (www.rockhouselive.com), a new entertainment themed restaurant, bar and venue concept, founded by Bair and partner Jock Weaver, former president of Hard Rock Café International. RockHouse Live is launching its flagship location in Clearwater Beach, FL, in March 2021.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of VNUE, Inc. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to the proposed uplisting to the OTCQB and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website ( www.sec.gov ). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

