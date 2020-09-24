VNUE Updates Beta Testing Progress Of Soundstr

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC:VNUE) reported today that the initial beta testing of the company's Soundstr music recognition technology is performing as expected and is generating data – exactly as the platform has been designed.

"After years of development, and after being at the helm of VNUE now for four years, it is especially exciting to see our hard work, and that of the original Soundstr team, beginning to come to fruition," said Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE. "We obviously have more work to do, and the beta testing period is expected to continue well into the next several weeks, but the platform is indeed identifying music and generating valuable data, which will then be combined with additional information to create a clear and extremely granular picture of what, how, where and when music in public spaces is being consumed."

VNUE reports that several more Soundstr Pulse devices are being shipped to additional radio stations this week, adding to the pool of beta testers, and that physical locations will be identified for testing once the company is comfortable with performance in radio, which is in line with the company's rollout plan.

"The purpose of the beta," said Bair, "is to work out any bugs in the creation and delivery of formatted data, to streamline self-installation of the Soundstr Pulse devices, and to prepare for integration with third-party systems that greatly expand the granularity of our reporting, among other things."

"This is a big step for the company, with many more to follow, but as I have said previously, our journey with VNUE is a marathon, not a sprint, with the goal of building long-term shareholder value through execution, innovation, and our disruptive patent-pending technology."

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a leading music technology company dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's groundbreaking Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) platform (www.soundstr.com). The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair, are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology. For more information, please visit www.vnue.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods and the other risks set forth in Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed from time to time. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in the expansion of our existing and new service lines, noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

