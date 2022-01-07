Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VOCERA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of VCRA and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

01/07/2022 | 01:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On January 6, 2022, Vocera announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Stryker in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $3.09 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Vocera stockholders will receive $79.25 in cash for each share of Vocera common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Vocera’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Vocera’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Vocera and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Latest news "Companies"
01:18pABP (Jersey) Limited and its subsidiaries – 7 January 2022 – ABP Tax Strategy
PU
01:18pNEOENERGIA S A : School of Electricians creates jobs in five states and the Federal District
PU
01:18pDR REDDY LABORATORIES : Intimation dated January 7, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
01:18pPLANTRONICS : Get Ready for the RUS-DLT – Federal Grants for Voice & Video
PU
01:18pVIRIOS THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
01:18pEDUCATORS : Explore our video series for tips and tools to help your students succeed
PU
01:16pBlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
01:16pMuseum Statement Regarding the Passing of Sidney Poitier
GL
01:15pBlackstone to invest $3 bln in Invenergy Renewables
RE
01:14pBlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks trade at steep valuation discount to global peers
2Fed on the cusp of 'maximum employment' goal; not everyone has benefite..
3Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs
4Analyst recommandations: AT&T, BP Plc, Costco, Lyft, Starbucks...
5U.S. labor market near maximum employment despite December payrolls mis..

HOT NEWS