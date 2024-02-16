VOLKSWAGEN MEXICO UNIT ANNOUNCES SECOND INSTALLMENT OF INVESTMENT FOR ABOUT $1 BILLION IN STATE OF PUEBLA -STATEMENT
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|119.7 EUR
|+0.40%
|+0.77%
|69 314 M $
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia's earnings could test US stock market's AI dreams
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 5 PM ET
Forget about rate cuts...
Investors were cautiously optimistic ahead of the producer price report for January, with Futures on the Nasdaq 100 up 0.4% this morning. But indices quickly fell after the PPI was posted at 8:30 am ET.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Coinbase, Fortinet, Nike, Chipotle, Nvidia...
AFR: Schaeffler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]