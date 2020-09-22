Log in
VOLOTEA ACHIEVES VERY STRONG PERFORMANCE DURING SUMMER 2020, DESPITE COVID PANDEMIC

09/22/2020 | 02:25am EDT
07/09/2020News
The airline carried more than 1.8 million passengers during July and August, operating over 13,700 flights with a seat load of 90.2%

Volotea ranks first in volume in 5 of the 15 airports where it is based (flights and seats)

Volotea has achieved excellent operating results with an 89.81% punctuality (on-time OTP15 rate), 88.8% customer recommendation levels and a net promoter score of 39.1 (+20 points vs. 2019)

Barcelona, September 7th - Volotea, the airline of mid and small-sized European cities, released this Monday very positive results for its Summer operations. In both volume and execution, the airline has leading results in most of its markets. This Summer, Volotea has been the first airline in volume in 5 of its 15 bases, those of Genoa, Verona, Nantes, Strasbourg and Asturias.

After reshaping its commercial offer to the post-lockdown Covid-19 context and focusing its operations mainly on domestic flights, Volotea has achieved a very positive outcome this Summer, in line with the previous year. The airline has carried more than 1.8 million passengers in 13,700 flights served during July and August 2020. Seat load has stayed strong with an average of 90.2%. In the meantime, the airline has outstandingly maintained its operational activity levels with an 89.81% OTP15 punctuality rate. Volotea has ranked high among its clients, with its focused 'Safe and Clean' driver (audited by Bureau Veritas), achieving an 88.8% customer recommendation rate and an NPS customer satisfaction score of 39.1, which is 20 points higher than in the equivalent months of 2019.

'We feel very proud of these results, which I would rate as very positive in the current environment. This strong performance speaks loudly about our Strategy and Operations at the most challenging times for the industry. Volotea's reliable flexibility, and its ability to offer a brand-new domestic network in record time has been key for this success, allowing us to maintain our activity levels close to the levels of Summer 2019. Moreover, all our teams have worked even more committed than ever to provide and guarantee the best operational integrity standards to all our customers, as Volotea's main priority. Having been rated by our clients with a top-rank 88.8% recommendation level is the best reward we could have dreamt of.' said Carlos Munoz,Volotea's Founder and CEO.

ABOUT VOLOTEA (PRE COVID-19 FIGURES)

Volotea is one of the fastest-growing independent airlines in Europe, increasing year-on-year its fleet, routes served and seats offered. Since 2012, Volotea has carried more than 25 million passengers across Europe. The airline expects between 8.5 and 9.0 million passengers in 2020.

For 2020, Volotea is adding six aircraft Airbus 319s and 62 new routes to offer a line-up of 354 short-haul city-pairs among 96 medium and small-sized airports in 15 countries at very competitive prices.

Volotea operates its network with 39 aircraft, 25 Airbus A319s and 14 Boeing 717s, based in 16 European mid-sized capitals: Venice, Nantes, Bordeaux, Palermo, Strasbourg, Asturias, Verona, Toulouse, Genoa, Bilbao, Marseille, Athens, Cagliari, Lyon, Naples and Hamburg.

Volotea's Hamburg base has been opened to operate Airbus' shuttle service, recently awarded. Bases in Lyon and Naples are to be launched in 2020.

To enable its growth, Volotea has opened recruitment processes to cover over 200 employment positions in France, Italy, Spain, Greece and Germany. In 2020 Volotea will count with 1,500 employees.

More info at www.volotea.com

Follow us on LinkedIn

Disclaimer

Volotea SL published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 06:24:02 UTC
