VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. 

01/29/2021 | 04:15pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VYGR) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of a class consisting of all investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Voyager securities between June 1, 2017 and November 9, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the  shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., you may, no later than March 24, 2021, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.  Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. 

CLICK HERE TO JOIN CASE

Voyager, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases.  Included in the Company's preclinical programs is VY-HTT01 for Huntington's Disease. 

On June 1, 2017, Voyager issued a press release announcing that it had selected VY-HTT01 as a lead clinical candidate for the treatment of Huntington's disease.  The press release also indicated that, [p]reclinical pharmacology and toxicology studies [were] underway with VY-HTT01 to support filing of an investigational new drug (IND) application in 2018."

In September 2020, Voyager submitted an investigational new drug ("IND") application for VY-HTT01 for the treatment of Huntington's disease to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA").

On October 12, 2020, Voyager issued a press release disclosing that it "has received feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the Investigational New Drug (IND) submission for VY-HTT01 for the treatment of Huntington's disease."  Specifically, Voyager advised investors that it "has
been notified that the IND was placed on clinical hold pending the resolution of certain chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) matters."

Then, on November 9, 2020, Voyager issued a press release announcing the Company's third quarter 2020 financial results and corporate updates.  In the press release, the Company disclosed that, with respect to its IND application for VY-HTT01, "Voyager recently received written feedback from the FDA
requesting additional information on specific CMC topics, including drug-device compatibility and drug substance and product characterization."

On this news, Voyager's stock price fell $2.60 per share, or 23.21%, to close at $8.60 per share on November 10, 2020.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at  www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules. 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
