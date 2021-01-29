VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. 

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VYGR) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of a class consisting of all investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Voyager securities between June 1, 2017 and November 9, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").



Voyager, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. Included in the Company's preclinical programs is VY-HTT01 for Huntington's Disease.

On June 1, 2017, Voyager issued a press release announcing that it had selected VY-HTT01 as a lead clinical candidate for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The press release also indicated that, [p]reclinical pharmacology and toxicology studies [were] underway with VY-HTT01 to support filing of an investigational new drug (IND) application in 2018."



In September 2020, Voyager submitted an investigational new drug ("IND") application for VY-HTT01 for the treatment of Huntington's disease to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA").

On October 12, 2020, Voyager issued a press release disclosing that it "has received feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the Investigational New Drug (IND) submission for VY-HTT01 for the treatment of Huntington's disease." Specifically, Voyager advised investors that it "has

been notified that the IND was placed on clinical hold pending the resolution of certain chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) matters."

Then, on November 9, 2020, Voyager issued a press release announcing the Company's third quarter 2020 financial results and corporate updates. In the press release, the Company disclosed that, with respect to its IND application for VY-HTT01, "Voyager recently received written feedback from the FDA

requesting additional information on specific CMC topics, including drug-device compatibility and drug substance and product characterization."

On this news, Voyager's stock price fell $2.60 per share, or 23.21%, to close at $8.60 per share on November 10, 2020.

