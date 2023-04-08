STORY: "Let's remove them. Not only for that moment, but remove these people who have been elected to represent the people and let us decide who should represent the people. What is that? That is not a democracy. That is not a democracy," Harris told students at Fisk University.

On Thursday (April 6), the Tennessee House of Representatives' Republican supermajority voted to remove Democratic Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, two young Black legislators, over demonstrations pushing for stricter gun laws.

The move to oust a third Democratic member, Gloria Johnson, a white woman who stood with them during the protest on the House floor, failed by one vote.

The partisan battle in Nashville comes after three 9-year-old students and three adults were killed in a March 27 school shooting in the city, the latest high-profile mass shooting in the United States. Like much of the country, Tennessee is also grappling with questions of political representation and changing demographics ahead of the 2024 presidential election.