STORY: The vice president visited Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to deliver the keynote address at the 7th Episcopal District AME Church Women's Missionary Society annual retreat.

She commemorated the anniversary by saying that "Three years ago today, on January 6, 2021, a mob invaded the United States Capitol. They used violence and fear to try to overturn the results of a free and fair election, and to overrule the votes of millions of Americans."

Biden credits South Carolina with catapulting him to the White House in 2020, and the state was moved to the top spot in the party's nominating calendar, ahead of Iowa and New Hampshire.