STORY: "This includes commitments to support climate smart agriculture, to increase access, to financing and insurance, which is a very big deal, to more on this continent than a 116 million farmers, which is about half of the farmers on the continent," Harris said of the financial promise.

Panuka Farm is a Zambian owned, operated and worked farm that uses climate-smart agricultural techniques and digital tools to increase the quantity and quality of crops, according to a background information brief provided by a White House Official.

It is located in Chisamba district, north of the country's capital, Lusaka.