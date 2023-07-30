STORY: Harris, a lifetime member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, told the several thousand attendants in Boston that there was "full-on attempt to attack hard-fought and hard-won rights and freedoms and liberty," and urged them to combat these attacks by voting.

She slammed the "perversion" among Republicans that "it's a sign of strong leaders to beat people down", adding that, "the true strength of a leader is they who lift people up. And have empathy and have some level of concern and care for the suffering of other people, as opposed to these so-called extremist leaders who act as though empathy is a sign of weakness."

Harris, the first woman and first person of color to serve as vice president, has shown a punchy side during a tour of nearly a dozen U.S. states in recent weeks, attacking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for backing "revisionist history" about slavery, telling Iowa healthcare workers to rebel against the state's new restrictive abortion laws and rallying Latinos in Chicago to fight "extremist" Republicans.

The high-profile appearances are part of an expanded role for the vice president, in an effort to engage with voters while improving her public image ahead of the election and amid historically low approval ratings.