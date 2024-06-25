STORY: :: Kamala Harris takes aim at Donald Trump's role in the Supreme Court's abortion decision

:: June 24, 2024

:: Phoenix, Arizona

"Two years ago today, the highest court in our land took a constitutional right that had been recognized, from the people of America, from the women of America. And thereafter, in state after state laws have been proposed and passed that criminalize health care providers. You know, in Texas, they provide prison for life."

"And so let's understand the connection between this issue and the elections. Because Joe Biden has been very clear, when Congress puts back in place the protections of Roe versus Wade, he will sign it into law."

"You know, the people who were the leaders of this movement that got Roe to be the law of the land for 50 years, they have passed the baton to us. And the question is now, while we are carrying the baton, what are we doing with it? And I know we are taking our role and responsibilities seriously."

"There are going to be many times in your life where you're going to be told that can't be done. It's never been done before. It's not time. They're not ready for it. And then this is the one I love. It's going to be a lot of hard work. Don't you listen? I eat no for breakfast."