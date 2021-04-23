Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing April 26, 2021

04/23/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE: VPCC.U) (the “Company”) announced today that holders of the Company's units sold in its initial public offering may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Class A Common Stock”) and redeemable warrants included in its units commencing on or about April 26, 2021.

No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The Class A Common Stock and warrants that are separated will trade on The New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbols “VPCC” and “VPCC WS,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on NYSE under the symbol “VPCC.U.” Holders of Units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the Units into shares of Class A Common Stock and warrants.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Jefferies LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 4, 2021.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from (i) Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone: 800-831-9146, or (ii) Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the Company’s search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given as to the consummation of any business combination or the terms thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:54pNORBIT  : WINGHEAD High-resolution Sonar in a Dual-head Configuration
PU
05:54pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL  : Notice to Debenture Holders - Interest Payment
PU
05:50pCERVUS EQUIPMENT CORPORATION  : Announces April 22, 2021 Annual General Meeting Voting Results
AQ
05:50pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:50pBucephalus Closes Private Placement
NE
05:49pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:48pGRUPO AEROMEXICO B DE C  : Aeromexico buys 28 planes from Boeing, eyes $2 billion in savings
RE
05:48pJob portal ZipRecruiter files to go public via direct listing
RE
05:42pIMF Executive Board Concludes 2021 Article IV Consultation with Chile sitecoreitem
PU
05:36pMODERNA  : Quebec pushing to get long-term care residents second dose, vaccine switch allowed
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin tumbles below $50,000, other cryptos sink over Biden tax plans
2Strong data lifts stocks after tax scare; oil gains
3Wall St falls on capital tax increase angst; dollar rises
4Turkey detains dozens in cryptocurrency probe, seeks founder's arrest
5Bitcoin falls 7% as cryptos stumble over Biden tax plans

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ