VR Prime Day Deals (2021): Best Early HTC VIVE, Oculus, PlayStation VR (PSVR) & More VR Headset Deals Collated by Deal Tomato

06/20/2021 | 03:41am EDT
Early Prime Day VR deals for 2021 are finally live, explore all the best Amazon Prime Day PlayStation VR, Oculus Quest, Oculus Quest & more deals on this page

Find all the top early VR deals for Prime Day, together with the latest HTC VIVE, PSVR, Oculus Quest 2 & more savings. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best VR deals:

VR headset makers such as Sony, Oculus, and HTC offer a range of models to suit any budget. The Oculus Quest is an affordable, stand-alone device that can be used without wires, unlike the tethered but more advanced Oculus Rift. Then there’s the HTC Vive lineup, where each series is made for different purposes. For instance, the wireless HTC Vive Focus is designed for businesses, while the HTC Vive Pro is an all-purpose VR headset for hardcore gamers and professionals. Last but not least, the PlayStation VR (PSVR) was created for immersive experiences on the PS4 and PS5.

