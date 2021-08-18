DGAP-News: NIMIQ / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

VRMandat.com goes Crypto: Switzerland's leading digital matchmaking platform for board members implements cryptocurrency payments.



18.08.2021 / 10:21

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





VRMandat.com goes Crypto

Switzerland's leading digital matchmaking platform for board members implements cryptocurrency payments.



Zurich, 18 August 2021 - VRMandat.com now offers the following three cryptocurrencies for payment: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Nimiq (NIM). Payments can be made directly from the customer's wallet to the platform's wallet without any intermediary. With cryptocurrency, any internet user can make payments without banks, which are, thanks to blockchain technology, executed in a decentralized, fast and secure way. VRMandat wants to recognize the spirit of progress and offer its customers cryptocurrencies as a payment method.

Specifically, a customized version of cryptopayment.link, a solution that makes it easy for anyone to accept and earn crypto without intermediary, was integrated by the developer team of Nimiq in Costa Rica / Germany and the Swiss company Ontius GmbH. The CHF price is converted to the current market value of the selected cryptocurrency at the time of payment, customers then have up to 15 minutes to trigger the crypto payment from their wallets.

VRMandat.com founder Dominic Lüthi says: "We are proud to be at the forefront of implementing Bitcoin payment solutions. With Nimiq, we have found the ideal partner. The demand is undoubtedly there. This is shown by the fact that shortly after the launch, we already had the first customers who paid using the Cryptocheckout by Nimiq without any problems."

With the implementation of these digital means of payment, the VR platform was also expanded to include blockchain. The potential board members can now select "blockchain technology" or "cryptography" in their personal skillset in addition to the existing aspects such as: "technology affinity", "innovation", "digitalization", "security" and thus present themselves to the searching companies as these aspects increase in relevance.

Generations X and Y ready to take the reins on the boardroom floor

A recent evaluation of the VRMandat.com database revealed that of the more than 1,500 profiles - i.e. potential board members - around 60% belong to generations X and Y (Millennials). The rise of this age group is also accompanied by an increase in skills and knowledge related to topics such as digitalisation, ethics, sustainability, agility, resilience, inclusion and diversity skills, etc.

It is still the case that in Switzerland - especially in SMEs - the majority of board mandates are awarded in the close network of trust of the existing board members rather than according to experience and ability. VRMandat.com offers an alternative to this by anonymising all applicant profiles and evaluating suitable board candidates solely on the basis of experience, skills and values. By means of digitalised processes, companies are offered an efficient way to increase their management competence, diversification and independence in the supervisory bodies.

About VRMandat.com

VRMandat.com (English: Boardplacement.com) is the leading digital matchmaking platform for board members in Switzerland. Its clients come from the Swiss, German, Liechtenstein and Austrian regions and are predominantly small and medium size enterprises and start-ups looking to supplement their board of directors or advisory board with new qualified individuals.



About Nimiq:

Nimiq is "Crypto for Humans", an open-source, censorship-resistant cryptocurrency that focuses on ease-of-use, while applying state of the art blockchain research to maximize transaction speed and minimize transaction cost. The decentralized payment network was developed cross-platform for modern desktop or mobile browsers, enabling users to participate with minimal barriers to entry. The circumstance that Nimiq requires no software installation and continuously looks to maximize simplicity for its interfaces, guarantees an exceptional user experience.





Contact VRMandat.com:

Dominic Lüthi

Founder VRMandat.com

M: +41 79 303 3369

M: luethi@vrmandat.com





Contact Nimiq.com:

Max Burger

Nimiq Ambassador

M: +49 152 049 209 23

E: maxburger@nimiq.com