Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VSORA Introduces Tyr Chip Family Enabling L2-L5 Autonomous Driving

01/12/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Powerful, Scalable Multi-Core Companion Chip Combines AI and Advanced Signal Processing, Eliminating Specialized Co-Processors and Hardware Accelerators

PARIS, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSORA, provider of high-performance silicon intellectual property (IP) solutions for artificial intelligence (AI), digital communications and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) applications, today unveiled a family of PetaFLOPS computational companion chips to accelerate Level 3 (L3) through Level 5 (L5) autonomous vehicle designs.

The first full silicon solution from VSORA, Tyr™ uses a proprietary and scalable architecture to achieve unparalleled performance built on the VSORA AD1028 architecture awarded “Best Processor IP in 2020” by The Linley Group.

Delivering between 258-trillion and 1,032-trillion operations per second and consuming as little as 10 Watts, Tyr allows users to implement autonomous driving functions previously not commercially viable.

Tyr, a family of three different chips called Tyr1, Tyr2 and Tyr3, offers a fully programmable architecture that tightly couples digital signal processing (DSP) cores with machine learning (ML) accelerators necessary to design L3 through L5 autonomous driving vehicles. The Tyr companion chip is algorithm and host processor agnostic and can be integrated into new or existing environments without the need to redesign the entire system.

“We are proud to be the first to offer the ability to rapidly move to full autonomy utilizing what designers have already invested in,” remarks Khaled Maalej, CEO and founder of VSORA. “The Tyr family is the first in a series of companion chips from VSORA to provide global vehicle manufacturers early commercial availability of L3 to L5 functionality.”

Introducing the VSORA Tyr Family

The modular architecture of the Tyr family is well suited to meet the challenges of autonomous driving. With a computational power of 1,032 TeraFLOPS, the Tyr3 processes an eight-million cell particle filter using 16-million particles in less than 5 milliseconds (msec). A full-high-definition (FHD) image with Yolo-v3 takes less than 1.6 msec leading to a throughput of 625 images per second.

The Tyr family is implemented using VSORA’s proprietary low-power architecture to achieve more than 80% usage efficiency approximating the theoretical maximum processing power, eliminating the need for expensive multi-chip or hardware accelerator solutions or special cooling solutions.

Availability and Pricing

The VSORA Tyr1, Tyr2 and Tyr3 will sample in Q4 2022 and will be available in-vehicle in 2024. Pricing is available upon request.

Email requests for more information about the VSORA Tyr family or other VSORA solutions should be sent to press@vsora.com.

About VSORA

VSORA provides high-performance silicon solutions for autonomous driving and intellectual property (IP) solutions for chipmakers designing the latest generations of artificial intelligence, general high-end signal processing used in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and digital communications systems including 5G. Its powerful multi-core digital signal processing (DSP) architecture eliminates the need for DSP co-processors and hardware accelerators to provide a level of flexibility achievable only with software programming. VSORA was founded in 2015 by DSP engineers from DiBcom, now part of Parrot. has offices in Meudon-La-Forêt, France, San Diego, Calif., and Taiwan.

Connect with VSORA:
Website: www.vsora.com
Email: info@vsora.com
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vsora/

For more information, contact:
Nanette Collins
Public Relations for VSORA
(617) 437-1822
nanette@nvc.com


Latest news "Companies"
11:15aChanges in Nokia Corporation's own shares
AQ
11:13aGroove Wins 2022 Best Feature Set and Best Relationship Awards from TrustRadius
BU
11:13aRyan CEO G. Brint Ryan and COO Ginny B. Kissling Named to D CEO's 2022 Dallas 500 List 
BU
11:12aPlay Magnus Group (PMG) - Mandatory Notification of Trade by Primary Insiders
AQ
11:11aSouth African rand gains as dollar falls on U.S. inflation data
RE
11:10aBristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Announces Final Annual Reinvested Distributions for Bristol Gate ETFs
AQ
11:09aIran, US lock horns over sanctions relief, nuclear curbs in Vienna talks
RE
11:09aAT&T Tries To Slow T-Mobile's Ascendancy In Race To Win 5G (Podcast)
AQ
11:09aGUARDION HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
11:09aEmployee Leave Requests Spike As Omicron Cases Continue to Surge
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3UK investors are buying the dip after Powell's comments
4Just Eat Takeaway maintains 2022 forecasts as orders climb
5SAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS