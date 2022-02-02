VSPT Wine Group Selects Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits as National Distribution Partner and Announces New U.S.-Based Commercial Office

VSPT Wine Group, the leader in bottled wine sales in Chile and a top 20 producer worldwide comprised of emblematic brands from Chile and Argentina, has announced a new commercial agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, the preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol. Beginning this March, Southern Glazer’s will be VSPT Wine Group’s national and exclusive distributor for the luxury brands of Viña San Pedro, Cabo de Hornos, premium brand 1865, as well as the renowned retail brand, GatoNegro. In addition to this portfolio, the company will distribute Viña Leyda, renowned for its coastal cool-climate Pinot Noir and Sauvignon Blancs, and the Argentinian brand Graffigna.

The agreement is part of the framework for a new American strategy from the Chilean group, which will begin operating an office in Miami, Florida. VSPT’s new commercial U.S. office is a move toward strengthening distribution and side-by-side work with its new partner.

“This is an unprecedented step for VSPT and we are very motivated,” said Andrés Tauber, the new President of VSPT U.S. “We have been researching the design of a new commercial strategy for a long time, and we are convinced that with Southern Glazer’s, it will be successful. Expectations are high, but we believe we have the right team and brands to achieve our business goals.”

The U.S. team will be headed by Tauber, along with Roberto Catalani as Vice President Marketing and longtime wine industry executive, John Dougherty, who was recently appointed as Vice President, Commercial Strategist. Under this leadership, VSPT Wine Group plans to build out its U.S.-based team. They will focus their efforts on driving the commercial and marketing strategy to successfully promote the group’s diverse wine portfolio in the USA.

About VSPT Wine Group

A top 20 global producer (18 million cases per year), VSPT is the leader in premium wine and sparkling wine sales in Chile, and a top 10 producer in the domestic Argentinian market. The group’s business model is based on strategic partnerships and joint visions, one that promotes mutually beneficial human relationships with clients and suppliers that are long term and comprehensive. VSPT firmly believes its main asset is its exceptional team who are passionate about wine.

A pioneer in sustainability, VSPT made it a strategic objective and corporate value for the group. The company is also a leader in renewable energy generation; focused on responsible design and eco packaging; passionate about nature and the planet; committed to being carbon neutral across three scopes by 2040 through their membership in IWCA; and a guardian and promoter of biodiversity and conscious alcohol consumption.

Passionate about new trends and innovation, VSPT boasts world-class technology and processes, and invests annually to improve and nurture these assets.

Please visit https://vsptwinegroup.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005042/en/