VTOMAN Announces Launch of Jump 1500 - World's 1st Expandable-Capacity Power Station w/ Jump Starter
10/02/2021 | 09:52am EDT
HONG KONG, Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VTOMAN Technology, an R&D focused provider of portable power solutions, just announced the launch of Jump 1500 - the world's first portable power station with extra battery and 12V jump starter. Jump 1500 can increase its capacity up to an impressive 3096Wh by connecting a secondary battery. Compact, portable and ultra-powerful, Jump 1500 provides fast-charging for mobile devices, clean power for home appliances and reliable jump starting for all 12V vehicles. This versatile new power station is available now on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/593885229/worlds-1st-expandable-capacity-power-station-jump-starter
The VTOMAN Jump 1500 goes beyond the use cases for a typical portable power station. It can increase its capacity up to 3096Wh by connection to a secondary battery through a CP3500 connection cable, allowing it to boost its capacity instantly. With multiple replaceable sub-batteries, it can achieve a virtually unlimited power supply making it the perfect backup for power-hungry mobile devices, home power outages and appliances and tools that have high power requirements. Designed with a special function for jump-starting 12V vehicle batteries, VTOMAN is an essential auto accessory that can jump start a car many more times than a general emergency starter.
"Our team has a great deal of experience with lithium battery technology and portable power solutions and as an R&D focused company we continue to innovate. Our latest release, the VTOMAN Jump 1500 represents the next generation in portable power. It is built using the most advanced battery technology - LiFePO4 batteries have a longer lifespan (2000+ cycles) and are built with non-toxic and eco-friendly materials. They are lighter, have a higher capacity and are the safest lithium battery currently available. Combined with the ability to connect a secondary battery and recharge with solar power, VTOMAN Jump 1500 is the ultimate portable power solution for recreation, travel and home emergencies." - Benson Liao, Founder of VTOMAN
VTOMAN Jump 1500 has a wide range of output options including 3x AC (110V/60Hz), 2x DC (12V/10A), 1x cigarette lighter, 2x USB-C, 4x USP-A ports (one QC 3.0 & three 5V 2.4A). It features an LCD display screen with battery power, available time, and real-time power consumption and puts out Pure Sine Wave power which protects electronics while providing a stable and continuous power supply. The power station further enhances its versatility with multiple recharge methods including AC, DC, Car Charger, and 60W/80W/100W/120W Solar Panels for an off-grid option. Solar Power is clean energy and recharging in this way consumes no fuel and has zero energy waste or pollution for a more environmentally focused approach to device power.