VVV Resources Ltd - investor focused on identifying opportunities in the precious metals and base metals sector - Appoints Thomas Williams as executive chair, effective immediately. Former executive chair Malcolm Macleod, who had been appointed in late September and served in the role for about 9 months, is now non-executive director.
Current stock price: 20.00 pence
12-month change: down 70% from 66.00p at September 14, 2022
By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter
