Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

VW agrees to $3.5 million diesel emissions settlement with Ohio

01/21/2022 | 11:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen as it launches its ID.6 and ID.6 CROZZ SUV at a world premiere ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Volkswagen AG agreed to a $3.5 million settlement with Ohio over claims the German automaker violated state laws by manipulating vehicle computer software in its vehicles to mask carbon dioxide emissions, the state attorney general said.

In November, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Volkswagen's bid to avoid lawsuits filed by officials in three states including Ohio.

Volkswagen's U.S. subsidiary argued that under the Clean Air Act, the landmark U.S. environmental law, only the federal government can pursue emissions claims. VW noted it had already reached a settlement of more than $20 billion with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and owners.

"This agreement fully resolves Ohio's legacy claims and puts this matter behind the company as we focus on building a future of sustainable mobility," VW said Friday.

Texas and two counties in Utah and Florida have pending lawsuits.

The settlement is a fraction of what Ohio had previously sought. VW said in prior court papers that Ohio's claims could have totaled "$350 million per day, or more than $127 billion per year, over a multi-year period."

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said "the damage to the environment and consumer trust required us to hold Volkswagen accountable and this settlement does that."

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the attorney's general office will split the award settling the 2016 lawsuit.

In 2015, Volkswagen disclosed it had used sophisticated software to evade emissions requirements in nearly 11 million vehicles worldwide. It also misled the EPA, which started asking questions in 2014.

In addition to equipping vehicles with "defeat devices" before they were sold, VW also installed software updates after sale, which was the conduct at issue before the Supreme Court and in the Ohio lawsuit.

Ohio's lawsuit said VW software updates allowed the vehicle to be put into "test" mode which suspended normal driving operations and reduced emissions only during testing.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Nate Raymond; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.56% 187.74 Delayed Quote.7.46%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:43aYellen says new approach is 'more promising' than previous suppl…
RE
11:41aYellen says u.s. pursuing new 'modern supply side' approach that…
RE
11:40aEurope kept waiting as Intel commits to new U.S. chip factories
RE
11:39aVW agrees to $3.5 million diesel emissions settlement with Ohio
RE
11:39aYellen says optimistic about u.s. economic recovery, sees clear…
RE
11:37aU.S. charges Texas man for threatening Georgia government officials
RE
11:37aItaly approves new package to curb energy bills, help COVID-hit firms
RE
11:37aPandemic darlings face the boot as investors eye return to normal life
RE
11:37aItaly approves new package to curb energy bills, help COVID-hit firms
RE
11:36aCanada is seeing early signs Omicron wave may have peaked - officials
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tumble as disappointing earnings fan investor fears
2Rio Tinto shares slump as Serbia pulls plug on its $2.4 billion lithium..
3Gloomy Netflix forecast erases much of stock's pandemic gains
4Peloton plans workforce size review, production changes
5Geely, Renault formally agree on cooperation in South Korea

HOT NEWS