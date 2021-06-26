Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
VW to end sales of combustion engines in Europe by 2035

06/26/2021 | 04:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen in Shanghai

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen will stop selling combustion engines cars in Europe by 2035 as it shifts to electric vehicles, but later in the United States and China, a board member was quoted as saying on Saturday.

"In Europe, we will exit the business with internal combustion vehicles between 2033 and 2035, in the United States and China somewhat later," Klaus Zellmer, Volkswagen board member for sales, told the Muenchner Merkur newspaper.

"In South America and Africa, it will take a good deal longer due to the fact that the political and infrastructure framework conditions are still missing."

By 2050 at the latest, the entire Volkswagen fleet should be CO2-neutral, Zellmer told the newspaper.

In Europe, he is aiming for electric cars to account for 70% of total sales by 2030. This would prepare the company for a possible tightening of the European Union's climate targets and even go beyond them.

EU policymakers have clamped down on exhaust emissions, forcing carmakers to spur development of low-emission technology or face penalties if they exceed limits on CO2 emissions.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.47% 529.43 Delayed Quote.0.03%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.28% 170.69 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.33% 215.95 Delayed Quote.41.68%
