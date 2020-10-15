VXRT, BLNK & PLAN Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadlines
0
10/15/2020 | 12:01pm EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.
Vaxart, Inc.(NASDAQ: VXRT) Class Period: June 25, 2020 - July 25, 2020 Deadline: October 23, 2020 For more info:www.bgandg.com/vxrt The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements regarding its vaccine candidate.
Blink Charging Co.(NASDAQ: BLNK) Class Period: March 6, 2020 - August 19, 2020 Deadline: October 23, 2020 For more info:www.bgandg.com/blnk The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) many of Blink’s charging stations are damaged, neglected, non-functional, inaccessible, nor non-accessible; (2) Blink’s purported partnerships and expansions with other companies were overstated; (3) the purported growth of the Company’s network has been overstated; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Anaplan Inc.(NYSE: PLAN) Class Period: November 21, 2019 - February 26, 2020 Deadline: October 23, 2020 For more info:www.bgandg.com/qtt The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was undergoing sales organization and execution challenges; (2) these organizational challenges were causing the Company to miss on closing very important large deals; and (3) as a result, Anaplan’s financial guidance for "calculated billings growth" was baseless and unattainable. Further, while in possession of this material non-public information, Anaplan insiders dumped approximately $30 million worth of Anaplan stock at artificially inflated prices.