Vacancy - Director, Finance and Administration: Macroeconomic and Financial Management Institute of Eastern and Southern Africa

Applications are invited from suitably qualiﬁed nationals from member countries of the Macroeconomic and Financial Management Institute of Eastern and Southern Africa (MEFMI) to ﬁll the position of Director of Finance and Administration which falls vacant on 1 April 2021.

MEFMI is a regionally owned Institute with 14 member countries, namely: Angola, Botswana, Burundi, Eswatini, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. MEFMI was founded in 1997 with the view to building sustainable capacity in identiﬁed key areas in ministries of ﬁnance, planning commissions and central banks, or equivalent institutions.

MEFMI strives to improve sustainable human and institutional capacity in the critical areas of macroeconomic and ﬁnancial management; foster best practices in related institutions; and bring emerging risks and opportunities to the fore among executive level oﬃcials. MEFMI seeks to achieve, within its member countries, prudent macroeconomic management, competent and eﬃcient management of public ﬁnances, sound, eﬃcient and stable ﬁnancial sectors and stable economies with strong and sustained growth. The long term objective is to contribute to poverty reduction among people in MEFMI's operational zone of Eastern and Southern Africa.

The MEFMI Secretariat is based in Harare, Zimbabwe.

For details and how to apply, kindly visit Skills Map Africa on the following link: https://mefmi.jb.skillsmapafrica.com/