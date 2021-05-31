Vacancy Notice: Driver (Russian National, LA 5)

We are

The European Union (EU) is an economic and political partnership between 27 European countries. It plays an important role in international affairs through diplomacy, trade, development aid and working with global organisations. Abroad, the EU is represented through more than 140 diplomatic representations, known also as Delegations of the European Union, which have a similar function to those of an embassy.

The Delegation of the European Union to the Russian Federation is responsible for the conduct of official relations between the Russian Federation and the European Union. In all matters pertaining to the European Union, the Delegation works closely with the diplomatic missions of the EU Member States, particularly the one representing the EU Presidency, which rotates every six months.

We offer

We offer a post of Driver. Under this post, the recruited person will be attributed functions depending on the needs of the Delegation. Upon recruitment, the successful candidate will occupy a specific job function as Driver - this job function may be changed in accordance with the needs of the Delegation.

Under this job function, the successful candidate will serve as technical and support staff to, under the supervision and responsibility of the Head of Administration:

Ensure the safe and timely transportation of staff in the execution of their functions;

Ensure the transportation of visitors during their missions;

Deliver messages and mail;

Assist in customs procedures, whenever required;

Follow-up of car requests in e-Drivers application;

Maintain the vehicles of the Delegation in a perfect technical state and clean;

Keep an accurate logbook of cars on a daily basis;

Monitor the car's fuel consumption;

Register overtime hours, based on supporting documents;

Assist in other administrative and logistics matters, whenever requested;

The place of employment is located in Russia, Moscow. The weekly working hours are 37.5h. The functions of Driver require performance of overtime whenever needed for the interests of the service, within the framework of the Labour Code of the Russian Federation. The vacant post is a Local Agent Group 5 post. Starting monthly basic gross salary of a Local Agent Group 5 is 52.822 RUB. We offer a competitive position in a European environment. Benefits, such as additional pension scheme and medical insurance, are offered to employees and their families under certain conditions.

Selection Criteria

Minimum Requirements:

To be medically fit to perform the required duties; To enjoy civil rights and permits for employment under local law; To have a valid driving license with opened B and C categories; To be native Russian and have fluency in English at minimum Intermediate Level (equivalent B1 in the Common European Framework of reference for Languages - CEFR standard) - https://www.coe.int/en/web/common-european-framework-reference-languages/table-1-cefr-3.3-common-reference-levels-global-scale ; To have completed secondary education minimum; To have at least 5 years of relevant work experience as a Driver and at least five years of additional work experience in administrative and logistical tasks; Knowledge of Moscow maps and location of important public buildings (Ministries, etc…) Competent in office applications (such as MS Excel).

The following will be considered an asset:

Work experience in an international organisation or embassy; Knowledge of other EU languages.

Personal qualities:

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team;

Willingness to work on a wide range of tasks;

High degree of conscientiousness and sense of responsibility.

Interpersonal skills:

Flexibility to endure under pressure and to respond swiftly to new demands;

Commitment to ensure quality and accuracy of work.

How to apply

Please send your application and supporting documents to DELEGATION-RUSSIA-JOBS@eeas.europa.eumentioning in the subject line the reference Family Name-Name-Driver-Admin . The application email should include a covering letter in English, a detailed curriculum vitae in English and a letter of recommendation from a previous employer in English.

The procedure

After the deadline for applications, the applications will be reviewed by a Selection Committee set up for this purpose. The Selection Committee will prepare a short-list of candidates who are considered to be the most suitable for the post on the basis of a preliminary assessment of the information provided in their application letter and the supporting documents. The short-listed candidates will be invited to an assessment phase that will include an interview and a driving test. During this phase, the Selection Committee will assess the suitability of the candidates for the post.

The candidates who have not been short-listed will not be contacted individually; however, the Delegation will use the same means of publication as for this Vacancy Notice to inform the remaining candidates once the recruitment procedure has been completed and that a candidate has (or has not) been recruited.

The deadline for reception of the applications is set for 17 hrs (GMT +3) on 18/06/2021.

The Delegation will not supply additional information or discuss the selection procedure by telephone - please address any queries concerning this procedure to the above-mentioned mailbox with a reference: Question - Driver - Admin.