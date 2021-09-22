Vacancy Notice: Press and Information Officer (Russian National, LA I)

We are

The European Union is an economic and political partnership between 27 European countries. It plays an important role in international affairs through diplomacy, trade, development aid and working with global organisations. Abroad, the European Union is represented through more than 140 diplomatic representations, known also as Delegations of the European Union, which have a similar function to those of an embassy.

The Delegation of the European Union to the Russian Federation is responsible for the conduct of official relations between the Russian Federation and the European Union. In all matters pertaining to the European Union, the Delegation works closely with the diplomatic missions of the European Union's Member States, particularly the one representing the European Union's Presidency, which rotates every six months.

We offer

We offer a post of Press and Information Officer. Under this post, the recruited person will be attributed functions depending on the needs of the Delegation. This post may be changed in accordance with the needs of the Delegation.

Functions and duties

Overall Purpose: Communication and Public / Cultural Diplomacy

The successful candidate will perform the following tasks, under the supervision and responsibility of the relevant Head of Section:

Contribute to annual information strategy and budget planning concerning cultural activities;

Analyse the trends and developments in the domain of public/cultural diplomacy and provide recommendations for improving the understanding of the European Union's cultural dimension and proactive communication in line with the Delegation`s communication strategy;

Design, implement and coordinate public diplomacy projects, local outreach events and communication projects with a focus on the European cultural dimension with the goal of improving the understanding and the perception of the European Union in Russia;

Operational project management of cultural diplomacy activities (annual Film Festivals, 'Discover your Europe' festival, etc.);

Mapping of cultural activities organised by European Union's Member States in Russia and strengthening cooperation with EUNIC clusters in Russia;

Reinforce collaboration with EEAS Headquarters, especially with the Cultural Diplomacy team;

Establish and maintain constructive working relations with key cultural partners in Russia and build up a local network of contacts both within and outside the Delegation, with the aim of supporting European Union's outreach activities related to public/cultural diplomacy in Russia;

Foster contacts and, when relevant, set up partnerships with key cultural stakeholders in the European Union;

Replace the other Press and Information Officers in their absence.

The place of employment is located in Russia, Moscow. The weekly working hours are 37.5h. The vacant post is a Local Agent Group I post. The contract for this post will be concluded for an unlimited period. Starting basic gross salary is 199.085 RUB. We offer a competitive position in a European environment. Benefits, such as additional pension scheme and medical insurance, are offered to employees and their families under certain conditions.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates for this post should:

have completed a university degree of at least 3 years attested by a diploma;

have at least six years of relevant professional experience in the field of cultural diplomacy with conception and direct management of cultural events and activities focusing at promoting arts and culture (either Russian or European, or both).

have professional experience in communications, media work and public diplomacy (e.g. media relations, campaigning, content production, social media and audio-visual content development);

be Russian native and have a native command of the Russian language;

be professionally fluent in the English language with the ability to translate between the two languages;

be competent in office applications (such as MS Word, PowerPoint, Excel);

be medically fit to perform the required duties;

enjoy civil rights and permits for employment under Russian law.

Selection Criteria

Candidates should:

demonstrate solid knowledge in the field of European as well as Russian arts and cultural affairs accumulated through the conception and organisation of events, activities and campaigns aimed at fostering co-creation, artists' networking and promoting cultural initiatives at large;

have extensive and up-to-date knowledge of the cultural sector in Russia, including festivals, venues and local agents and promoters;

have high-level networking skills including the capacity to develop and strengthen links with partner organizations;

have excellent communication and public speaking skills as well as the ability to communicate clearly on complex issues;

have strong drafting and analytical skills combined with sound judgement, rapid grasp of problems and capacity to identify issues and solutions;

have the capacity to conduct analytical work and research on complex matters, to distil key information from complex material;

be able to prioritize and deliver on time while handling multiple tasks, to perform with accuracy and in a flexible manner a diversity of tasks in a complex institutional environment;

The following will be considered an asset:

the above mentioned required university degree shall preferably be in the field of arts and culture, as well as communications and public relations;

experience of working in a team in multi-disciplinary and multi-cultural environment;

previous professional experience in one of the European Union's Member States;

knowledge of other EU language(s).

Personal skills:

commitment to quality and accuracy in performing duties;

high degree of conscientiousness and sense of responsibility;

flexibility to endure under pressure and to respond swiftly to new demands.

How to apply

Please send your application and supporting documents to DELEGATION-RUSSIA-JOBS@eeas.europa.eumentioning in the subject line the reference Family Name-Name-Press and Information Officer-P&I. The application email should include a covering letter in English, a detailed curriculum vitae in English and a letter of recommendation from a previous employer in English.

The procedure

After the deadline for applications, the applications will be reviewed by a Selection Committee set up for this purpose. The Selection Committee will prepare a short-list of candidates who are considered to be the most suitable for the post on the basis of a preliminary assessment of the information provided in their application letter and the supporting documents. The short-listed candidates will be invited to an assessment phase that will include a written test and an interview - during this phase, the Selection Committee will assess the suitability of the candidates for the post.

The candidates who have not been short-listed will not be contacted individually; however, the Delegation will use the same means of publication as for this Vacancy Notice to inform the remaining candidates once the recruitment procedure has been completed and that a candidate has (or has not) been recruited.

The deadline for reception of the applications is set for 17 hrs (GMT +3) on 08/10/2021.

The Delegation will not supply additional information or discuss the selection procedure by telephone -please address any queries concerning this procedure to the above-mentioned mailbox with a reference: Question - Press and Information Officer - P&I.