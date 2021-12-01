Vacasa Expands Partnership with Habitat for Humanity International through Winter Give-Back Campaign

The vacation rental platform will make a donation for every home onboarded in December

Vacasa, North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, launched a give-back sales campaign today to build on its annual partnership with Habitat for Humanity. During the month-long initiative, Vacasa will donate $100 for every new homeowner contract signed (up to $15,000) to support the development of better, affordable living conditions for everyone.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005363/en/

Vacasa became a corporate partner of Habitat in 2021 not only because of the organization’s mission, but also the opportunity for employee involvement through team builds and campaigns like this sales drive. Vacasa’s local teams care for more than 35,000 homes across 400+ top vacation destinations in North America, Belize and Costa Rica, and this contribution will add to the $100,000 Vacasa donated at the beginning of the year to sponsor Habitat events and home builds in the communities in which it operates.

“Our team members are passionate about giving back and fostering community, and they came up with the idea to launch a sales drive with a positive social impact,” said Mike Dodson, Chief Revenue Officer at Vacasa. “In its efforts to build strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter, Habitat aligns with Vacasa’s goal to help families invest in their future, and we’re excited to get both our employees and our valued homeowners involved in this winter campaign.”

To learn more about the company’s partnership with Habitat and its corporate social responsibility program, visit www.vacasa.com/social-responsibility.

About Vacasa

Vacasa is the leading vacation rental management platform in North America, transforming the vacation rental experience by integrating purpose-built technology with expert local and national teams. Homeowners enjoy earning significant incremental income on one of their most valuable assets, delivered by the company’s unmatched technology that adjusts rates in real time to maximize revenue. Guests can relax comfortably in Vacasa’s 35,000+ homes across more than 400 destinations in North America, Belize and Costa Rica, knowing that 24/7 support is just a phone call away. In addition to enabling guests to search, discover and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App, Vacasa provides valuable, professionally managed inventory to top channel partners, including Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo. In Summer 2021, Vacasa entered into an agreement to become a publicly traded company through a business combination with TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE: TPGS; “TPGS” or “TPG Pace Solutions”), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”). Interested parties should refer to the definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed by Vacasa, Inc. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for important information regarding TPG Pace Solutions, Vacasa and the proposed business combination.

For more information, visit https://www.vacasa.com/press.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005363/en/