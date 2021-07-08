Vacasa : Releases New Report on the Best Places to Buy a Lake House in 2021

North America’s leading vacation rental management platform dives into the top 10 destinations to purchase based on cap rate

Vacasa, North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, today released its first ever Best Places to Buy a Lake House Report. The latest installment ranks the best U.S. destinations to buy a lake house based on cap rate, or the annual return on investment, and complements the company’s existing real estate report series: Top 25 Best Places to Buy a Vacation Home, Best Places to Buy a Winter Vacation Home and Best Places to Buy a Beach House.

The list of the top lakefront markets comes as vacation rental real estate continues to heat up—particularly among new buyers. According to Vacasa’s 2021 Vacation Rental Buyers Report, nearly 70% of active buyers are looking for their first real estate investment property—a significant jump over 46% who were first-time buyers in 2019, when Vacasa last issued a homebuyer report.

“As guest demand for vacation rentals increases, more and more buyers are looking to capitalize on the investment opportunities. Between January to April 2021, vacation home sales jumped 57% year-over-year compared to the 20% year-over-year growth in total existing-home sales, as reported by the National Association of Realtors ®,” said Shaun Greer, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Lake homes are particularly popular for vacation rentals given the variety of water sports and activities available, access to nature and hiking trails, and—in many of our featured lake house markets—proximity to ski resorts in the winter months.”

Data from the 2021 Vacation Rental Homebuyers Report also revealed that 45% of people looking to buy a vacation home prioritize water sports and activities in their search. While that can come to life in a variety of ways depending on the buyer, a lakefront home guarantees that guests will never run out of fun things to do and provides a beautiful backdrop for those who prefer to remain on land, whether they’re grilling on the deck, stargazing from the shore or sharing stories around the fire pit.

Vacasa’s Best Places to Buy a Lake House, ranked:

Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

Norris Lake, Tenn.

Blue Ridge, Ga.

Big Bear, Calif.

Deep Creek Lake, Md.

Ellijay, Ga.

Pagosa Springs, Colo.

Bear Lake, Utah

Chelan, Wash.

Estes Park, Colo.

Vacasa’s list of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House is a mix of well known watering holes and hidden gems. The fact of the matter is some of the nation’s largest lakes are also home to high real estate prices. Swapping a big lake town for a lesser known, more accessible spot may be the golden ticket to bringing in maximum profit from your rental home.

