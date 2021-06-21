Ministry of Coal
Vaccination Drive at CMPDIL on the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2021
Posted On: 21 JUN 2021 7:30PM by PIB Delhi
On the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2021 today, Vaccination drive was organised by CMPDIL (HQ), Ranchi in association with Ranchi District Administration in CMPDIL campus.
Shri Manoj Kumar, CMD, CMPDIL inaugurated the vaccination drive. More than 100 members in the age group 18-44 age got their first dose of vaccine under the supervision of Dr. Om Prakash & Dr. (Mrs.) Shilpi Swaroop, Dy. C.M.O, CMPDIL.
Dignitaries including Shri A.K.Rana, Director; Shri S.K. Gomasta, Director and others were present on the occasion.
