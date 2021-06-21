Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vaccination Drive at CMPDIL on the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2021

06/21/2021 | 10:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Coal
Vaccination Drive at CMPDIL on the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2021
Posted On: 21 JUN 2021 7:30PM by PIB Delhi

On the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2021 today, Vaccination drive was organised by CMPDIL (HQ), Ranchi in association with Ranchi District Administration in CMPDIL campus.

Shri Manoj Kumar, CMD, CMPDIL inaugurated the vaccination drive. More than 100 members in the age group 18-44 age got their first dose of vaccine under the supervision of Dr. Om Prakash & Dr. (Mrs.) Shilpi Swaroop, Dy. C.M.O, CMPDIL.

Dignitaries including Shri A.K.Rana, Director; Shri S.K. Gomasta, Director and others were present on the occasion.

****

SS/KP



(Release ID: 1729149)Visitor Counter : 1


Disclaimer

Ministry of Coal of the Republic of India published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 14:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:22aFRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:22aICE Canola Weakens Monday Morning
DJ
10:21aWEIL GOTSHAL & MANGES LLP  : Named SPAC Legal Advisory Firm of the Year by Mergermarket in 2021
PU
10:21aAUTOMOBILI LAMBORGHINI S P A  : President of Emilia-Romagna Stefano Bonaccini visits Lamborghini - Meeting between the President and CEO Winkelmann on the future electrification plan and visit to the construction sites
PU
10:21aPresident Ramaphosa to attend SADC Extraordinary Summit in Maputo, Mozambique
PU
10:21aAUDACY  : Announces Expansion of “BetQL Network”
PU
10:21aHIERARCHY INC. : LGBT Certified Supplier Talks Inclusive Work Environment
PU
10:21aThink global for post-Brexit City of London reform, top financiers say
RE
10:18aEXELON  : Sustainability Report Highlights Efforts to Create a Cleaner, More Equitable Future
BU
10:17aDollar dips after Fed rally, Bitcoin slumps
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Bitcoin tumbles 10% in wake of deepening China crackdown
3Stocks clamber up from 4-week lows, dollar eases from 10-week high
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : to cut 1% of July flights as travel rebound strains operati..
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS