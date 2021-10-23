Vaccination Success Coupled with Major Reforms Can Boost Economic Growth Forces: CII President

Commenting on Prime Minister Modi's address to the nation upon the landmark achievement of administering one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccinations in the country, Mr T V Narendran, President, CII said, "Under the leadership of the he Honourable Prime Minister, India has been hugely successful in delivering on the COVID vaccination program, the largest in the world driven by indigenously manufactured vaccines, which can boost economic growth . With around 75% of adults inoculated, we can now be confident about realizing the vision of a new India where growth with inclusion would be the way forward ."

Guided by the Prime Minister's vision of a strong and a globally engaged Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the Make in India initiative, India has taken big strides towards progress. "The mega infrastructure initiatives such as the National Infrastructure Pipeline, the Gati Shakti Master Plan, asset monetization, sale of Air India and the Agri Infrastructure Fund; coupled with Production Liked Incentive Schemes in 13 sectors which aim to bring scale to Indian manufacturing are examples of the many recent policy decisions for facilitating growth in industry and job creation."

He added, "India has displayed a unique ability to measure up to the crisis and indigenously manufacture products which were earlier not made here. Starting from scratch, the country has now emerged as the world's second largest manufacturer of PPE kits and indigenously developed a vaccine. India is now being considered as a pharmacy hub of the world. The confidence of the world in India today is demonstrated by the influx of foreign investments into the country which would aid in capacity building and creating jobs."

"The decisive steps taken by the government and the confidence in accomplishing our vision has made it possible for the country to address the difficult health challenge and achieve this feat of administering one billion doses of vaccine which only some time back seemed near impossible," added Mr. Narendran.

22 October 2021