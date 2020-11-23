Log in
Vaccine hopes drive European stocks higher

11/23/2020 | 03:32am EST
Reuters
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares jumped on Monday as encouraging developments around a coronavirus vaccine spurred bets of a faster economic revival globally, even as a surge in infection rates clouded near-term outlook.

AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine, developed along with the University of Oxford, could be around 90% effective under one dosing regimen. However, its shares dropped 1%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5% by 0810 GMT and hit a fresh high since late February, with energy and banks leading early gains.

The benchmark index clocked a third straight week of gains on Friday following recent COVID-19 vaccine breakthroughs.

Euro zone and UK business activity data for November are due later in the day, with investors looking to gauge the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the manufacturing and services sectors.

In company news, French bank Credit Agricole jumped 3.9% after its Italian unit launched an offer to buy Italian bank Credito Valtellinese (Creval).

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -1.50% 8191.9192 End-of-day quote.9.33%
EURO STOXX 50 1.07% 3504.79 End-of-day quote.-7.83%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.74% 392.51 End-of-day quote.-6.79%
