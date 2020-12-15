Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Vaccine impact on moribund oil demand is several months away: IEA

12/15/2020 | 07:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
File photo of a worker walking past a pump jack on an oil field owned by Bashneft, Bashkortostan

LONDON (Reuters) - The roll-out of vaccines this month to combat the coronavirus pandemic will not quickly reverse the destruction wrought on global oil demand, International Energy Agency (IEA) warned on Tuesday.

"The understandable euphoria around the start of vaccination programmes partly explains higher prices but it will be several months before we reach a critical mass of vaccinated, economically active people and thus see an impact on oil demand," the IEA said in its monthly report.

"In the meantime, the end of year holiday season will soon be upon us with the risk of another surge in COVID-19 cases and the possibility of yet more confinement measures."

Graphic: Demand/supply balance https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/bdwpkqzrdpm/demandsupplydec.JPG

The Paris-based watchdog revised down its estimates for oil demand this year by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) and for next year by 170,000 bpd, citing scarce jet fuel use as fewer people travel by air.

Graphic: World jet/kerosene demand https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/qzjvqdykepx/jetdemanddec.JPG

Europe accounts for much of the backslide, with demand set to be lower in the fourth quarter compared with the third due to renewed lockdown measures.

The IEA praised "effective" supply management efforts by major producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+, for a deal this month to largely keep supply reined in.

Along with relatively robust Asian demand, the deal helped push oil prices back above $50 a barrel, according to the IEA.

"Demand is clearly going to be lower for longer than expected when the supply agreement was concluded in April and there is rising production from Libya to accommodate," the agency said.

"The market remains fragile and is in need of careful adjustment".

Global oil stocks, which have mounted as consumption faltered during the pandemic, will finally reach a deficit compared to pre-crisis levels at the end of 2019 by July, the IEA added.

Graphic: OECD Total Oil Industry Stocks https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xklvyjnkkpg/OECDstocksDec.JPG

(Reporting by Noah Browning, editing by Louise Heavens and Ed Osmond)

By Noah Browning


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.36% 50.52 Delayed Quote.-24.15%
WTI 0.62% 47.26 Delayed Quote.-23.96%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:36aFACEBOOK : Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content
RE
07:34aCoronavirus Is Pushing Workers out of UK Retail Industry
DJ
07:31aTC Energy to acquire TC PipeLines in $1.68 billion deal
RE
07:31aStocks steady as rising infections curb recovery optimism
RE
07:30aLloyd's, Parsyl to insure emerging market COVID-19 vaccine rollout
RE
07:29aEli Lilly to buy gene therapy developer Prevail in $1.04 billion deal
RE
07:24aVACCINE IMPACT ON MORIBUND OIL DEMAND IS SEVERAL MONTHS AWAY : Iea
RE
07:13aNATIONAL BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN : Press-Release № 52. The base rate remains unchanged at 9.00%
PU
07:12aCASE STUDY : For VolitionRx, Cybersecurity Is Critical to Saving Lives
PU
07:12aVIET NAM : Second Joint Committee under the Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Framework Agreement: Joint Press Release
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Reorganizes Management Board
3ADIDAS AG : Adidas exploring strategic options, including sale, for Reebok
4U.S. Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack
5TESLA, INC. : Volkswagen strikes CEO power struggle truce in boost to shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ