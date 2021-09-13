Log in
Vaccine maker Valneva says UK has ended COVID-19 deal with company

09/13/2021 | 02:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a medical syringe and a small bottle labelled

PARIS (Reuters) -French vaccine maker Valneva said on Monday that the British government had ended a COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement with the firm, citing a breach of obligations - which the company has denied.

"Her Majesty's government (HMG) has alleged that the company is in breach of its obligations under the supply agreement, but the company strenuously denies this," said Valneva in a statement, without giving further details.

"Valneva has worked tirelessly, and to its best efforts, on the collaboration with HMG including investing significant resources and effort to respond to HMG's requests for variant-derived vaccines," it added.

Valneva announced on Aug. 23 that it was starting an authorisation procedure for its vaccine in the United Kingdom. Its shares have risen 62.5% since then and are up around 160% since the start of 2021.

The company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA 2001 relies on the inactivated virus, similar to the flu vaccines, and is seen by some as having the potential to win over people who are wary of some current vaccines using the mRNA technology.

Valneva said it was still continuing its development plan for VLA 2001, however.

"Valneva believes that initial approval for VLA2001 could be granted in late 2021", the company added.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Kim Coghill and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2021
