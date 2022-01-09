Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Vaccine pass better than a mandatory order, says French govt spokesman

01/09/2022 | 07:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The first weekly cabinet meeting of the year at the Elysee Palace in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - A mandatory order would not be the most efficient way to encourage those not vaccinated against COVID-19 to get the shot and that plans to toughen health pass conditions were already yielding results, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.

People in France already have to show either proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter restaurants and bars and use inter-regional trains. But with Omicron infections surging, parliament is debating legislation that will drop the test option.

President Emmanuel Macron this week said he wanted to irritate the unvaccinated by making their lives so difficult they would get the COVID-19 shot.

Four in every ten unvaccinated people had not been inoculated against the coronavirus because of difficulties accessing the relevant health services, France's National Institute of Health & Medical Research (Inserm) said this week.

"We stand by the decision to put pressure on the non-vaccinated," Attal told BFM TV on Sunday.

France recorded more than 300,000 new coronavirus infections for the second time in a week on Friday. Hospitalisations, including COVID-19 patients in intensive care (ICU), are rising steadily, putting the healthcare system under strain.

Attal said nearly 10 million COVID-19 tests had been carried out in the past week and that the government would make more healthworkers available to conduct them. But laboratories warned that the testing rate could be unsustainable.

"We can't keep testing (these numbers)," Lionel Barrand, president of the Syndicat National Les Biologistes Médicaux told BFM TV.

(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:21aPope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan
RE
08:20aUK trade minister visits India to press on trade, economic ties
RE
08:07aGerman government addresses spiralling energy prices
RE
07:58aUK's Labour calls for windfall tax to protect people from rising energy bills
RE
07:57aAlgeria Sonatrach's energy exports rose to $34.5 billion in 2021 - executive
RE
07:45aStay away in event of accident with Olympics vehicle, Beijing police warn
RE
07:33aVaccine pass better than a mandatory order, says French govt spokesman
RE
07:31aIndonesia holds talks with industry on coal distribution problems, export ban
RE
07:29aChina's Tianjin begins city-wide testing after at least two local Omicron cases detected
RE
07:23aPortraits released for UK Duchess Kate's 40th
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon files new legal challenges in dispute with Future Group-sources
2Russia strikes tough, pessimistic line on chances for talks with U.S
3China's Tianjin begins city-wide testing after at least two local Omicr..
4UK still ready to trigger Article 16 in EU-N.Ireland row, Truss says
5Russia strikes tough, pessimistic line on chances for talks with U.S.

HOT NEWS