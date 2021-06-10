Vaccine update: FDA extends J&J COVID-19 vaccine's shelf life by extra month-and-a-half; Moderna seeks EUA adjustment to include adolescents and teens

Johnson & Johnson today said the Food and Drug Administration agreed to extend the expiration date for its COVID-19 vaccine by six weeks. The move means the J&J vaccine can now be stored for four-and-a-half months, compared with the original authorization of three months, and helps avert the potential, imminent expiration of millions of unused doses.



Meanwhile, Moderna formally requested that the FDA expand the emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine to include individuals between the ages of 12 and 17. Moderna had previously reported phase 2/3 trial results indicating 100% efficacy across this age group against COVID-19 when using the same case definition as in adults.