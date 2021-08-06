Vaccines less protective in Colorado county with Delta variant surge - CDC study

Aug 6 (Reuters) - COVID-19 infections in a Colorado county
with a Delta variant surge this spring were more common among
fully vaccinated people than in the state's other counties where
it was circulating at lower levels, a U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention study released on Friday showed.
The study also found that the Delta variant caused more
severe illness. Cases, hospital intensive care unit admissions
and deaths were higher in Mesa County, Colorado, than anywhere
else in the state, it said.
The CDC recently said in a leaked report it believed the
Delta variant was producing more severe illness among the
unvaccinated than other versions of coronavirus, citing studies
outside the United States.
In Mesa County, the proportion of Delta variant cases more
than doubled from 43% for the week ending May 1 to 88% for the
week ending June 5. The study looked at data from April 27 to
June 6 in the county, which accounted for half of Delta variant
cases in the state.
An estimated "crude efficacy" of COVID-19 vaccines against
preventing symptomatic infection among the fully vaccinated
people in Mesa County was 78%, versus 89% for other Colorado
counties where the variant was less dominant.
The lower estimates may "lend support to previous findings
that COVID-19 vaccines provide modestly lower protection against
symptomatic infection with the Delta variant," the study found.
In another study also published on Friday, CDC data showed
that a person infected with COVID-19 who was fully vaccinated is
less likely to be reinfected than someone who has had the virus
but is unvaccinated.
The analysis of 246 patients in Kentucky showed that state
residents with previous COVID-19 infections who were
unvaccinated had 2.34 times the odds of reinfection compared to
those who were vaccinated and had been infected previously.
"If you have had COVID-19 before, please still get
vaccinated," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky in a statement.
